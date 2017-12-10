LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tra Holder scored 29 points on 8-for-16 shooting, and No. 16 Arizona State pulled off a 95-85 upset of No. 2 Kansas on Sunday.

Shannon Evans II had 22 points and Remy Martin added 21 for the Sun Devils (9-0), who marched into Allen Fieldhouse and overpowered the Jayhawks (7-2). Arizona State shot 50 percent from 3-point range and 50.8 percent overall to hand Kansas its second straight loss.

After a slow start that forced Coach Bobby Hurley to use a timeout less than two minutes into the game, Arizona State snapped back into it, trimming the deficit to just three points at halftime. The Sun Devils outscored the Jayhawks 58-42 in the second half.

(4) VILLANOVA 77, LA SALLE 68: Phil Booth and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 18 points to help the Wildcats (10-0) avoid an upset and remain undefeated with a win over the Explorers (5-6) in Philadelphia.

The Wildcats were sloppy, struggled from 3-point range and could not shake the pesky Explorers until the final minutes of the game.

(12) GONZAGA 97, WASHINGTON 70: Johnathan Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points and the Bulldogs (8-2) ran away in the second half for a win over the Huskies (7-3) in Seattle.

The Bulldogs rebounded nicely from a loss to Villanova. Gonzaga led by 19 in the first half and never let the Huskies put together a sustained run in the second half.

(21) PURDUE 86, IUPUI 61: Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and the Boilermakers (10-2) beat the Jaguars (2-6) in West Lafayette, Indiana for Coach Matt Painter’s 300th victory.

Isaac Haas added 14 points and six rebounds, and Vincent Edwards had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boilermakers win their sixth straight game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(11) TENNESSEE 82, (2) TEXAS 75: Jaime Nared had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Lady Vols (10-0) outlasted the Long Horns (7-1) in a physical matchup of unbeaten teams in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mercedes Russell added 15 points and 12 rebounds to help Tennessee to the 10th 10-0 start in school history and the second in Holly Warlick’s six seasons as coach.

(6) MISSISSIPPI STATE 86, LITTLE ROCK 48: Morgan William scored a season-high 16 points and the Bulldogs (9-0) overpowered the Trojans (3-6) in Starkville, Mississippi.

(10) WEST VIRGINIA 101, COPPIN STATE 43: Katrina Pardee scored a career-high 25 points and the Mountainers (9-0) beat the Eagles (1-9) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

(14) DUKE 101, WINTHROP 30: Lexie Brown scored 32 points, Haley Gorecki added a career-high 20 as the Blue Devils (8-2) beat the Eagles (1-8) in Durham, North Carolina.

