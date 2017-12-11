Mitchell Adams, South Portland/Waynflete/Old Orchard Beach junior defenseman: Adams is a leader, even as a sophomore when he played solid defense. He had six goals and five assists in 15 games last winter.

Noah Austin, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse junior forward: Austin has already totaled 59 points in two seasons with the Eagles, including 36 goals. He was named to the coaches’ Class A All-State second team last season.

Chandler Bilodeau, Thornton Academy senior forward: One of the few bright spots last year (six goals/five assists in 12 games) for the Trojans, Bilodeau was chosen second team on the coaches’ Class A All-State selections.

Luke Chessie, Thornton Academy junior forward: Chessie led the Trojans with nine goals (almost a third of the team’s production), along with seven assists. He was named to the coaches’ Class A All-State first team,

Keenan Gamache, York senior goalie: Gamache was named the coaches’ Class B South Goaltender of the Year after posting a 1.40 goals-against average and .921 save percentage for the Wildcats.

Marco Giancotti, Cheverus senior defenseman: One of the reasons the Stags are expected to shine on defense, Giancotti brings plenty of experience. He was a coaches’ All-State Class A second-team selection.

Alex Glidden, Cape Elizabeth senior forward: A playmaker with 18 assists last year, Glidden was the Capers’ leading scorer (27 points) and was a coaches’ Class B South third-team selection.

Peter Haber, Cape Elizabeth senior goalie: The Capers may have their best team in years and Haber will be one of the reasons. A coaches’ Class B south third-team pick, Haber had four shutouts last year.

Jason Halverson, Cheverus senior goalie: The top returning goalie in Class A (and a coaches’ first-team pick), Halverson steps up in big games – including 60 saves in the Stags’ final two playoffs games last year.

Mike Hatch, Cheverus senior defenseman: A four-year regular who has played in two regional title games, Hatch (a coaches’ Class A All-State first-team pick) makes the Stags a leading contender this year.

Theo Hembre, Falmouth senior forward: Hembre could be the Yachtsmen’s best playmaker. He recorded eight goals and 14 assists last year. Hembre was a coaches’ All-State Class A second-team pick.

Brendan Hickey, Falmouth senior forward: A coaches’ All-State Class A second-team selection, Hickey was Falmouth’s second-leading scorer last year with 13 goals and nine assists.

Cam King, Portland/Deering forward: King is of the top returners from a team (11-8-1) that earned the fourth seed in the Class A South playoffs. He recorded 11 goals and 13 assists for the Bulldogs.

Matt Kramlich, Greely sophomore forward: The Rangers’ leading goal-scorer with 18 (along with 11 assists), Kramlich was part of a strong freshmen class that will keep Greely a consistent contender.

Dan Latham, Yarmouth senior goalie: Latham’s numbers slipped some from his superb sophomore year (1.92 GAA). But he still came up big at times, including 34 saves in a quarterfinal upset of Cape Elizabeth.

Colin Lavigne, Biddeford senior forward: Lavigne is a playmaker and special teams ace. A coaches’ second-team selection, Lavigne was second in assists for the Tigers last year (12) and added eight goals.

Ethan Marsh, Kennebunk/Wells senior defenseman: When the Wells’ merger with Noble ended after last season, the Warriors joined Kennebunk, meaning the Rams get a standout player in Marsh.

Jake Martin, York junior forward: Voted the coaches’ Class B South Forward of the Year, Martin totaled 41 points (23 goals and 18 assists) in leading the Wildcats to the state championship game.

Cooper May, Yarmouth senior forward: May followed a solid sophomore season (20 points) with a team-leading 32 points last year (16 goals/16 assists). He was a coaches’ Class B South first-team selection.

Andy Moore, Greely sophomore forward: Stellar on both ends of the ice, Moore is a speedy center who recorded 16 goals and 13 assists, helping lead the Rangers to the Class B South championship game.

Owen Sullivan, Biddeford senior goalie: Sullivan had five shutouts last year, on his way to a 2.20 GAA and .900 save percentage. He was chosen to the coaches’ All-State Class A second team.

Donato Tocci, Portland/Deering junior defenseman: Tocci is an offensive-minded defenseman with a team-leading 16 goals (and seven assists) last year. He was selected to the coaches’ All-State Class A first team.

Garrett Tracy, Falmouth junior defenseman: Tracy emerged last year as one of the Yachtsmen’s top defensemen, and will now lead the defensive effort for the defending Class A South champions.

Liam Turner, Biddeford senior defenseman: Another experienced player for the Tigers, Turner is an excellent skater and was selected to the coaches’ All-State Class A second team.

Brandon Wasser, Scarborough senior goalie: A two-year starter, Wasser had a 2.41 GAA and .904 save percentage last season. He will be tested. Scarborough lost many regulars, including all its defensemen.

– Kevin Thomas

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.