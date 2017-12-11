AUGUSTA – Gov. Paul LePage repeated his demands for funding a voter-approved Medicaid expansion in a forceful letter to legislative leaders on Monday, emphasizing that the estimated $60 million a year cost be paid for without any tax increases.

“The Legislature must now step up and identify a way to fund this, and it is your duty to the people of Maine to identify a way to pay for expansion that is both fiscally prudent and sustainable, ” LePage wrote in the three-page letter.

Maine voters approved the expansion with 59 percent support in a statewide voting in November. The expansion would make MaineCare health care benefits available to about 80,000 Mainers earning less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $17,000 a year for a single adult.

The state’s commitment of about $60 million a year would draw down an estimated $525 million a year in federal matching funds under the Affordable Care Act.

LePage told the Associated Press last week that he was looking for ways to cut state spending to pay for expansion, but it was “a big reach.” He said the state can’t expand Medicaid until it has the money for the first year of the state’s costs “in the bank.”

Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said Monday that Democrats were united and that LePage for the last five years has done everything he can to block an expansion, including vetoing expansion legislation five times.

“The assertions of a man who is living in a taxpayer-funded mansion with taxpayer-funded health insurance saying, ‘You can’t get health insurance to a family of four who makes $24,000 a year unless you do x, y or z.’ That’s just – unconscionable really,” Gideon said. She said LePage’s letter, which also details, “all the things he’s done while he was governor and these things he’s laying out as if he can define what the Legislature does – these are all about barriers to people actually getting health care and that ship has sailed.”

Gideon added that the influx of federal funds that comes with Medicaid expansion would help some of Maine’s financially struggling rural hospitals, which are also often the largest employers in a region.

On the Republican side, some lawmakers have at least hinted at paying for expansion by cutting funds for K-12 education. The Legislature boosted education funding by $162 million in the current two-year state budget. That additional funding was provided after the Legislature repealed a law passed at the ballot box in 2016 that added a 3 percent tax charge on household income above $200,000 to fund education.

Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

But the day after voters passed the Medicaid expansion question, Thibodeau said paying for the expansion would have to be done without raiding funds from public schools.

“The results of last night’s election are clear,” Thibodeau said at the time. “It is now the job of the Legislature to once again find a path forward and to do so without raising taxes, hurting Maine’s economy, cutting services to our most vulnerable citizens, or reducing our commitment to K-12 education.”

Sen. Troy Jackson, D- Allagash, the Senate minority leader, said the state’s constitution does not give LePage the authority to set conditions on the Legislature’s budgeting powers.

“Democrats are committed to following the normal, deliberative appropriations process to fund this law and provide health care to 80,000 Mainers,” Jackson said. “I’d also note the voter-approved Medicaid expansion law gives Gov. LePage several deadlines for implementation — deadlines he must meet regardless of how the Legislature funds expansion. I hope he’s spending as much energy meeting his obligation under the law as he is sending letters to the Legislature.”

In his letter, LePage listed four conditions for funding expansion:

– No tax increases on Maine families or businesses.

– No use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, the state’s rainy day account.

– No use of other one-time funding mechanisms or “budget gimmicks.”

– Full funding of home and community-based services for elderly and disabled residents and no reductions in funding for other populations now receiving state-funded health care benefits.

The governor, who has vetoed five Medicaid expansion bills passed by the Legislature since 2013, also wants lawmakers to cover the state’s debt to the federal government following Riverview Psychiatric Center’s decertification by the federal Department of Health and Human Services, a tab of about $60 million.

“Let me be clear,” LePage wrote. “I believe it is both contradictory and disingenuous for Democrats, the hospitals, the advocacy groups, and the wealthy out-of-state special interests who campaigned for this bill to claim that adding 80,000 people to an entitlement program will save money, but maybe it’s time to take them at their word.”

The letter was sent to both Republican and Democratic leaders in the Maine Senate and House of Representatives.

The Legislature’s budget writing Appropriations Committee is expected to discuss expansion costs and draft questions for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, which would oversee the expansion, when it meets on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.