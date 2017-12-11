HOUSTON — Clint Capela had a career-high 28 points and James Harden scored 12 straight points for Houston in the fourth quarter as the Rockets rallied for a 130-123 victory over New Orleans to extend their winning streak to 10 games on Monday night.

The game was tied with about three minutes remaining after Harden made two free throws. Those were the first of seven straight points by Harden that put Houston up 124-119 with 1:30 left.

Jrue Holiday made a basket after that, but Harden hit a 3-pointer seconds later to push the lead to 127-121. Harden stole the ball from E’Twaun Moore after a timeout by New Orleans. He was fouled and made both free throws to make it 129-121 with 34 seconds left.

HORNETS 116, THUNDER 103: Dwight Howard scored 23 points to help Charlotte win in Oklahoma City.

Kemba Walker had 19 points for the Hornets, who had lost 7 of 8. Marvin Williams scored 18, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 17 points.

It was Charlotte’s second road win of the season in 12 tries.

HEAT 107, GRIZZLIES 82: Goran Dragic scored 19 points, and Miami won in Memphis, Tennessee.

Miami shot 56.1 percent from the field and had seven players score in double figures in its second straight win.

Josh Richardson had 17 points, and reserves Tyler Johnson and Bam Adebayo finished with 14 apiece.

Memphis lost for the 15th time in 16 games. Marc Gasol scored 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting and Andrew Harrison had 16.

NOTES

SPURS: San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his season debut Tuesday when the Spurs visit Dallas.

Leonard has missed all 27 of the Spurs’ games this season while recovering from right quadriceps tendinopathy, a condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee.

Leonard last played in Game 1 of last season’s Western Conference finals. He hurt his left ankle in the opener of that series against Golden State, turning it while trying to land after a jump shot and coming down on the foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia.

Matt Barnes is retiring after playing for nine teams over 14 years and winning a title with Golden State last season.

