A pair of passers-by rescued two people whose car crashed and became submerged in a stream along Route 139 in Knox on Monday, WCSH-TV reports.

The driver of a sport utility vehicle lost control of the vehicle on the slippery road. The vehicle rolled over into the water, trapping two people inside.

Dwayne Keller and Susan Pelletier stopped to help and were able to get the two people and their two service dogs out of the vehicle. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

See the full WCSH-TV report here.

