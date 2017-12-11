A South Portland woman was charged with drunk driving after she allegedly crashed her car into a house and fled the scene Sunday night.

South Portland police say 31-year-old Veronica Brown lost control of her Chrysler while turning left from Highland Avenue onto Evans Street, crashed through a fence on one property, careered into two parked vehicles and crashed into the front of the home next door.

Witnesses told police the driver attempted to leave the scene in the car, but was unable to move it because of snow. She then got out and ran away, police said.

Officer Mike Armstrong found Brown shoeless and wearing pajamas a short distance away on Nutter Street. She was charged with operating under the influence, operating after suspension and leaving the scene of a crime.

The crash was reported around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

