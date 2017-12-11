Reigning New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan will run at the Boston Marathon next year in a fourth attempt to win her hometown race.

The four-time Olympian will be joined by fellow U.S. Olympians Desiree Linden, Deena Kastor and Molly Huddle. The U.S. men’s field will include reigning Chicago Marathon champion Galen Rupp, along with Dathan Ritzenhein and Abdi Abdirahman.

Last month, Flanagan became the first American woman to win New York since 1977. No U.S. woman has won Boston since 1985. But the Americans had their best finishes since then in 2017, grabbing two of the top four women’s spots and six of the top 10 for men.

BASKETBALL

BALL BROTHERS: LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed contracts to play with Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienai for the rest of the season, according to Harrison Gaines, the agent for those two players and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

LiAngelo, 19, began the season at UCLA, but withdrew from school last week amid an indefinite suspension. LaMelo, 16, had also been committed to UCLA, but his hiring an agent ensured he would never play college basketball.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: After a tumultuous week in which No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Kansas lost, Villanova (10-0) earned 41 of 65 first-place votes to hop over Michigan State and reach the top of the AP Top 25 for the third straight season.

Michigan State (9-1) received 19 first-place votes and climbed from third to second, while the other five first-place votes went to Arizona State (9-0), which jumped 11 spots to No. 5 after Sunday’s win at Kansas.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tennessee moved into the top 10 for the first time in more than two years after a win over then-No. 2 Texas, while UConn continues to be No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee (10-0) climbed four spots to seventh.

UConn (8-0) received all 32 first-place votes.

• Blair Watson made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Loyola (Maryland) 114-45.

FOOTBALL: SMU will hire former California and Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Dykes as its head coach.

• Mississippi QB Shea Patterson says he will transfer to Michigan, where Coach Jim Harbaugh has gone through three starting QBs this season.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

The match, which will pit Cristiano Ronaldo against Neymar, was possible because Madrid was runner-up in its group.

Barcelona will play Chelsea, Manchester City will face Basel, Manchester United will take on Sevilla and Porto will play Liverpool.

Other matchups are Juventus vs. Tottenham, Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma.

The first legs will be played Feb. 13-21, with the return matches March 6-14.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Shubhankar Sharma won his first European Tour title by a shooting 3-under 69 in the final round of the weather-delayed Joburg Open in South Africa.

Sharma finished at 23-under 264, three strokes ahead of the pack, and qualified for next year’s British Open.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.