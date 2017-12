According to the Dec. 7 Another View guest editorial from The Washington Post, the rule of law is “the foundation of our democracy.” I completely agree.

If so, then a special counsel must be appointed to investigate the FBI’s so far successful whitewashing of clearly criminal behavior by Hillary Clinton and her staff, who, I believe, collectively and repeatedly lied to FBI investigators about the presence and use of an unauthorized email server.

Geoffrey Emanuel

Falmouth

