As an independent voter, I was concerned about the tax bill, and prior to the Senate vote I contacted Sen. Susan Collins to share my concerns. I asked her to let me know how many of her constituents contacted her in favor of the tax bill and how many were opposed. A rough estimate of percentages would have been fine.

Sen. Angus King reported prior to the vote that the feedback he was getting was 50-to-1 against the measure. Sen. Collins has not answered my query, and I believe her constituents deserve an answer.

So now my question to Sen. Collins: Is she a senator for the people of Maine or a senator for the Republican Party? (And I still would like an answer to my original question.)

Regi Robnett

Portland

