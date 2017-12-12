A corrections officer restrained a Standish man who entered his home in what appeared to be drug-induced state of delirium Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Anthony Jones, 35, broke through the door to Sean Wilson’s Limington home around 2:30 p.m., York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a statement.

Jones, who was sweating profusely and bleeding from the mouth, told Wilson he was being pursued. But Wilson, who was at home with two of his children, both under age 4, knew something was wrong.

“Jones was rambling about people chasing him and appeared to have excited delirium,” a sign that he was under the influence of some type of drug, King said.

At the time of the intrusion, Wilson was preparing to go to work at the York County Jail and waiting for his three older children to arrive home. Wilson ordered his two children to go to a rear bedroom, then ordered Jones to lie on the floor and remain still, but Jones started walking toward the rear bedroom, where the children were hiding, King said.

Wilson, who is 6-feet 2 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds and played lineman for his high school football team, then wrestled Jones to the floor and called 911 for assistance, King said.

Wilson restrained Jones until deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office arrived and arrested him on a burglary charge. King said Jones is also wanted for violating his probation stemming from a domestic violence incident in Cumberland County.

Jones was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for observation Tuesday night, and had not been booked at the jail because of his mental state.

King said there is no evidence to suggest Jones knew Wilson.

“It appears that Jones simply picked the wrong house to burglarize,” King said.

