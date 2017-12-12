The NFL is checking whether concussion protocol was properly followed Sunday when Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to briefly return to action after a hard hit in the end zone that left him dazed and with his hands quivering.

Texans Coach Bill O’Brien said Monday that he didn’t see the video of Savage shaking and never would have allowed him back in the game if he’d been able to see what the TV cameras showed.

Texans quarterback Tom Savage is checked by a referee after he was hit Sunday during a game against the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL will review whether the Texans followed the concussion protocol properly. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, could be back in action Sunday against Carolina after missing the past eight weeks with a collarbone injury.

League spokesman Joe Lockhart said the NFL and the players’ association “together will conduct a thorough review of the incident focused on whether the protocol was properly followed, but we’re also continuing looking at the protocol to look for ways to improve and strengthen it.”

Lockhart said the discovery during this investigation of any possible improvements to the concussion protocol will be quickly implemented in coordination with the players union.

NFL Players Association spokesman George Atallah tweeted, “we are initiating a full review of the Tom Savage concussion from yesterday’s game.”

The NFL’s concussion protocol came under heavy criticism after it failed Savage on Sunday in Houston’s 26-16 loss to the 49ers. Only after Savage briefly returned to the game did the medical crew determine the quarterback did, indeed, have a concussion and remove him from participating.

“We are going to wait until we’ve had a chance to coordinate with the NFLPA and talk to all the people involved in the incident, everyone from the referees to the spotters to the UNCs (unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants) to the team physicians, head coach, player – whoever is relevant for this discussion before we reach any conclusions,” Lockhart said.

PACKERS: Green Bay’s team doctor is evaluating tests on Aaron Rodgers’ surgically repaired right collarbone to determine if the quarterback can return for Green Bay’s game this weekend against Carolina.

The tests were done Monday. Coach Mike McCarthy says there’s no timeline on when medical staff will decide on potentially clearing Rodgers. McCarthy says he would like to know as soon as possible, but Rodgers’ availability is a medical decision.

Rodgers could be eligible to be activated for Sunday’s game against Carolina, which would be eight games after getting hurt Oct. 15 at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP returned to practice Dec. 2 on what McCarthy called a “trial return.” Rodgers ran the scout team last week.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle will not face any suspensions for the melee that broke out at the conclusion of Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville.

The league is still reviewing the fracas that broke out in the closing moments of Jacksonville’s 30-24 victory for potential discipline, but no suspensions will be coming.

Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were all flagged for personal fouls. Jefferson and Richardson were both ejected, and all three will be expecting letters from the league for their involvement in the ugly conclusion.

Jefferson’s reaction was the most egregious as the defensive tackle attempted to climb into the stands after fans threw what appeared to be bottles at him as he was leaving the field. He was pulled back by team staff.

GIANTS: New York is sticking with Eli Manning. A day after saying he wasn’t sure who would start against the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo on Monday left no doubt that the two-time Super Bowl MVP would be his quarterback Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

JETS: Quarterback Josh McCown will miss the rest of the season with a broken left hand that will require surgery.

