COLUMBUS, Ohio — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 28 shots as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Mark Letestu, Matt Benning and Jesse Puljujarvi each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who chased Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky from the game at the end of the second period.

Brassoit started his seventh game since an injury to No. 1 goalie Cam Talbot last month.

Zack Kassian, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton.

Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for the Blue Jackets, who lost for only the fourth time in the last 14. games Backup Joonas Korpisalo played the final period and made 10 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Johnson scored for Columbus.

LIGHTNING 3, BLUES 0: Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scored, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots and Tampa Bay won at St. Louis in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams.

Tyler Johnson added an empty netter as Tampa Bay earned its fifth straight win.

Jake Allen made 22 saves for St. Louis, which had won four in a row.

DEVILS 5, KINGS 1: Taylor Hall scored twice and host New Jersey ended the Kings’ eight-game winning streak.

Travis Zajac, Brian Boyle and Brian Gibbons also scored for the Devils, who snapped a two-game skid. Cory Schneider made 13 saves.

The Kings were beaten for the first time since losing 3-2 in overtime to Arizona on Nov. 24. Their winning streak was the longest in the NHL this season.

CAPITALS 5, AVALANCHE 2: John Carlson scored a tiebreaking goal in the second, and Washington beat visiting Colorado for its eighth win in 10 games.

Carlson was whistled for a penalty at the end of the first period and another in the second but he gave Washington a 2-1 lead with a slap shot with 2:18 left.

Brett Connolly, Matt Niskanen and Devante Smith-Pelly added third-period goals for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov had three assists.

SABRES 3, SENATORS 2: Evander Kane, Kyle Okposo and Benoit Pouliot scored in the second, leading Buffalo at home.

Rasmus Ristolainen had two assists and Robin Lehner made 24 saves against his former team.

Cody Ceci and Derick Brassard scored for the Senators, who have lost six in a row. Mike Condon stopped 22 shots.

Ottawa dropped to 1-10-2 in its last 13 games.

FLYERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Sean Couturier scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:55 left and Philadelphia won at home for its fourth straight victory.

Couturier and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, and Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton added an empty-netter, and Brian Elliott made 20 saves.

Patrick Marleau and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

NOTES

OBITUARY: Former NHL defenseman Zarley Zalapski has died at age 49, according to the Calgary Flames. No cause of death was given.

Zalapski, a native of Edmonton, played 637 NHL games for Calgary, Pittsburgh, Hartford, Montreal and Philadelphia from 1987 to 2000. He had 99 goals, 285 assists and 684 penalty minutes.

He was a member of the Canadian team that finished fourth in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.