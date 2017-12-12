WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says President Trump’s latest tweet about her was a “sexist smear” aimed at silencing her voice.

The New York Democrat renewed her calls for a congressional investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the president, because she says that’s “the right thing to do.”

“You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Gillibrand silently shook her head at Trump’s claim that she had “begged” him for campaign contributions.

Earlier Tuesday Trump tweeted that Gillibrand would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions and “do anything” to get them.

Democrats accused the president of making unsavory insinuations about the New York senator.

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., lashed out at Trump, saying he tried to “publicly shame yet another woman,” and in the process “the president has shown us exactly what kind of person he is.”

“This is not about politics.,” Yarmuth said. “Donald Trump has proven to be a poison for the presidency, a cancer on the country, and a truly disgraceful human being.”

Trump called Gillibrand a “lightweight” and “a total flunky for Chuck Schumer,” the Senate Democratic leader.

Trump says Democrats “have been unable to show any collusion with Russia” and now are “moving on” to these allegations. He adds: “FAKE NEWS!”

The women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump’s behavior.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the allegations Monday and pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated the president. She did not provide the list by late Monday.

