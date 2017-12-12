Can a second Maine woman find love and a husband on national TV?

Chelsea Roy of South Portland will try to answer that question beginning in January.

Chelsea Roy of South Portland is one of the 29 women trying to make Arie Luyendyk Jr. fall in love with them on the upcoming season of "The Bachelor" on ABC. The episode airs Jan. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. ABC photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Roy, 29, is one of the 29 contestants competing on the upcoming season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” She and women from all over the country will be vying for the attention of one man, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Luyendyk is supposed to pick the one woman who captures his heart, with lights blaring and cameras rolling, by season’s end. The first episode of the new season is scheduled for Jan. 1 at 8 p.m.

In 2012, Ashley Hebert of Madawaska became the first Maine women to find marriage on reality television. Hebert, a dental student, had been a contestant on “The Bachelor,” as Roy is. She did not win love on that show, but her screen presence convinced producers to make her the star of the companion series “The Bachelorette,” where she got her pick of men. She picked J.P. Rosenbaum, and the two were later married. Their marriage was filmed and shown as a prime time special on ABC.

Hebert told E! Online in January that she and Rosenbaum were happily married and have two children.

Roy was announced as a contestant on “The Bachelor” this week on the ABC website. Contestants are prohibited from talking about their time on the show before episodes air. Contestants are also not paid for their time on the show.

On her biography on the ABC website, Roy says she played soccer and field hockey in grammar school, and lists her guilty pleasure as “sweet tooth!” Her ideal weather is sunny and in the mid-70s. She lists her job as real estate executive assistant. On dates, she fears dead silence and “over-the-top PDA” or public displays of affection.

When asked to list her most romantic non-U.S. city she replied: “Take this girl to France! It’s where all the love stories seem to be based in the fairy tales I heard as a little girl.”

On the ABC website, Roy is shown wearing a dark gown as she meets Luyendyk, at the California mansion where the show’s opening episode was filmed.

“The Bachelor” shows women having one-on-one romantic time with the bachelor in question and also shows the contestants getting a little testy at times with one another. Some episodes show the bachelor and bachelorettes traveling to romantic locales on dates. At the end of each episode, the bachelor culls the field down, so there are fewer contestants each week.

At the end of the season, the bachelor can choose one woman to propose to or one woman to pursue a relationship with off-camera.

Luyendyk, 36, is a race car driver from Arizona and was on “The Bachelorette” in 2012, where he came awfully close to proposing to Emily Maynard.

Ray Routhier can be contacted at 791-6454 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @RayRouthier

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.