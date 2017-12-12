AUGUSTA – Maine needs to expand access to treatment and prevention programs and do more to stop powerful opioid drugs from being diverted from legitimate uses. It also must raise awareness among youth of the dangers of opioids and increase the number of drug courts if it hopes to stem the opioid addiction crisis that is claiming one life in the state each day.

Those are among the top recommendations of a special legislative task force that has examined the issue for months and now wants the Legislature to move ahead with actions.

The 20-member panel, which included lawmakers, law enforcement and health care professionals, judges, recovery community advocates and others, released a draft of its final 27-page report Tuesday. The report will be sent to legislative leaders with an urgent message.

“You can continue studying this, and I’m sure everybody will, but you have to take some action,” said Kennebec County Superior Court Justice William Stokes, a member of the task force. “Our neighbors and our families are depending upon the Legislature to take these recommendations and do something. The hand-wringing has got to stop in terms of, ‘Are we doing the right thing?’ I think you have to take these recommendations and take some action.”

Stokes said the crisis was so daunting that some may be tempted to do nothing, thinking nothing can be done. “I think we all fall into that risk but these recommendations really do give our colleagues in the Legislature reason to take some action now. This is an urgent issue … you’ve got to sort of bite the bullet and decided which of these recommendations you are most comfortable with and you got to do it.”

The public was demanding action, Stokes said. “Because I think they are scared, I think we are all scared about what this is doing to our citizens.”

Among the report’s recommendations are at least four previously drafted bills that were left alive but on the table for lack of funding following the Legislature’s adjournment in August.

Lawmakers return to work on Jan. 3 and will revisit those bills and take up several new ones that have been introduced by lawmakers, some of them based on previous task force recommendations.

The task force was created in February, just weeks after the Attorney General’s Office announced that 378 people had died from drug overdoses in Maine last year, a 39 percent increase over the previous year. Overdose deaths, driven by heroin and fentanyl mostly, have more than doubled in Maine since 2013.

But the panel was not the first of its kind and was formed about nine months after a similar task force, established in the summer of 2015 by Gov. Paul LePage, produced a lengthy report filled with recommendations, some of which have been put into action but many of which still have not.

Current task force member Katie Fullam Harris, a vice president at Maine Health, which operates some of the state’s largest hospitals, including Maine Medical Center in Portland, also said those on the task force needed to stay engaged as the Legislature returns to work in January to ensure its recommendations are acted upon.

“I share the immediacy, the sense of urgency and look forward to starting on January 3rd when you return to make sure these recommendations don’t sit on the shelf,” Fullam Harris said. “The Legislature does have a very important role to play as does the (Department of Health and Human Services) and many departments in moving these recommendations to action and to saving lives, which is ultimately what we are all about.”

This story will be updated.

