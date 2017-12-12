NEW YORK — A would-be suicide bomber’s rush-hour blast in the heart of the New York City subway system is adding new fuel to President Trump’s push to limit immigration based on family ties.

Trump is renewed his criticisms of U.S. immigration policy after Monday’s explosion in a passageway in the sprawling Times Square subway station.

Suspect Akayed Ullah came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.

Trump said the program “is incompatible with national security.” His administration has called for limiting family-based green cards to spouses and minor children.

Authorities say Ullah was inspired by Islamic State extremists. The crude pipe bomb left him with burns and several other people with minor injuries.

Ullah wasn’t known to authorities before the incident, said

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller on CBS “This Morning” on Tuesday.

Miller said it’s getting harder and harder to defend against such acts because would-be terrorists are going online to read propaganda without speaking with any larger group.

Authorities say Ullah intentionally set off the bomb in a long passageway connecting 7th and 8th avenues near Times Square.

Three other people were injured and they suffered ringing in ears and headaches. Ullah suffered burns to his body and hands. He is talking with police.

His family says they were horrified of the news.

This story will be updated.

