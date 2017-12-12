The federal Department of Veterans Affairs is adding three new positions in Maine to help veterans involved in court issues.

The positions, announced in Portland Tuesday morning by the department’s deputy secretary, Tom Bowman, include an outreach specialist to connect DVA with the veterans, along with a re-entry specialist to help the veterans transition from military to civilian life and a suicide prevention coordinator.

The goal is to help avoid conduct by veterans dealing with homelessness, mental illness or substance abuse becoming a criminal issue by connecting the veterans with the services they need to deal with the court system and by working with law enforcement and the courts on the veterans’ cases.

The positions were also announced by the office of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who called for the department to add staff in Maine earlier this year.

“These new positions in Maine provide veterans with expanded access to specialists so they can get the treatments and services they need,” King said in a statement issued by his office. “With the VA’s announcement today, we have taken an important step to strengthen our community and better care for veterans across the state.”

Bowman’s announcement came during a daylong symposium, sponsored by the department, focused on preventing suicide by veterans. The symposium will address issues such as barriers to care and accessing resources offered by the VA and community agencies.

