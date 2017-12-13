Cumberland police are looking for a man in a stolen car who they believe is casing local homes to burglarize.

A silver 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was reported stolen from Colorado was seen in the driveway of several West Cumberland homes within the past 24 hours, police said Wednesday morning. A homeowner on Skillin Road confronted the vehicle and driver in his driveway shortly before midnight, but the driver left before police arrived.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Special attention should be given to homes with long driveways or that are not visible from the road, police said.

The Grand Cherokee has the Colorado license plate TQH146. The driver is described as a black man in his mid-30s. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911.

