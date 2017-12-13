The owner of The Maine Brew Bus has continued his buying spree. Zach Poole announced Wednesday he has purchased The Rhode Island Brew Bus, which provides tours of breweries, wineries and distilleries in Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut.

It’s the third New England tour company move in the last 18 months for Poole, who bought out a competitor in Portland and also founded The Mass Brew Bus in 2016.

The Rhode Island Brew Bus, based in Providence, has five part-time employees who will continue to work for the company.

“I am excited about the opportunity to bring what we have learned about beer tourism over the past five years to an already existing operation in Rhode Island,” Poole said in a news release.

The Maine Brew Bus, founded in 2012, will carry over 7,000 customers this year on tours of breweries across southern Maine. Tours typically consist of stops at three breweries.

