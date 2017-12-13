LEWISTON — A woman struck by a private plow truck in a downtown crosswalk Wednesday morning sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Barbara Ard, 65, was halfway through a crosswalk on Lisbon Street at Spruce Street when a pickup truck equipped with a snowplow hit her, police said.

Ard was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with multiple injuries.

Daniel R. Poulin, 57, of Gray, the driver of the 2001 GMC Sierra, was summonsed for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Police Chief Brian O’Malley said.

Witnesses said Ard was crossing Lisbon Street toward the police station on Spruce Street when she was hit.

Amanda Indigo was walking her dog nearby when she saw the pickup truck “coming really fast” seconds before it struck Ard.

“He looked down for a second and all of a sudden, boom!” Indigo said. “She’s being thrown up in the air and her shoes are flying and I froze. I literally couldn’t even move. I froze there for what felt like forever.”

A Somali woman rushed to Ard’s side, attempting to cover her as she was lying on the wet, cold pavement, Indigo said.

“She was doing everything she could do to help her. It was beautiful. It was really nice to see that in the community,” Indigo said.

Ard complained of head pain, Indigo said, and was trying to move.

“It was horrible,” Indigo said. “I feel so bad for her.”

