The readers of the Portland Press Herald never get to meet the children who receive the holiday gifts that their generosity makes possible.

But sometimes the notes sent by proud parents provide a glimpse.

“Our son is an amazing 3½-year-old boy. ALL BOY,” a mother from southern Maine wrote to the fund. “He loves to play with construction trucks, monster trucks, race cars – any vehicle, really. He’s very smart and has learned most of his alphabet and counting and colors. He is very tall. And he loves to be outside.”

He also deserves more than she and her husband can provide, she wrote.

“My husband and I both work locally, which, as lucky as we are, does not provide a large income. We work opposite shifts in order to care for our son. Unfortunately, even with two incomes, we struggle to just feed our family, let alone have extra cash for toys for Christmas,” she wrote. “Our son is our world and we would like him to have a small Christmas. Any help is very much appreciated. Thank you.”

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the original pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

The fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Applications can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you.

Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

