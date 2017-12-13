BIDDEFORD — The game that wouldn’t end finally did Wednesday night, and Biddeford was doing the celebrating after defeating Marshwood 82-80 in five overtimes.

Cody Saucier scored 18 of his game-high 32 points though the second half and overtimes for the Tigers (2-0) in the SMAA game.

Carter Edgerton had 18 points for Biddeford, while Jerome Criado contributed 14, including three 3-pointers.

Ian Bryant had 21 points to lead five players in double figures for Marshwood (0-2). Brandon Libby had 18 points, Key Williams tossed in 15, Ian Parmley had 12 and Sam Auguier 10.

BOOTHBAY REGION 84, MT. ABRAM 42: Kyle Alley had a game-high 26 points and eight assists as the Seahawks (1-1) rolled past the Roadrunners (0-3) at Boothbay Harbor.

Hunter Crocker added 18 points and Cameron Crocker chipped in with 13. Elijah Gudroe had 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Boothbay, which led 42-19 at halftime.

Nathan Luce scored 16 points and Dawson Bate added 15 for Mt. Abram.

WESTBROOK 56, KENNEBUNK 47: Sabri Najar scored 17 points and the Blue Blazes (1-1) pulled away in the second half to defeat the Rams (0-2) at Kennebunk.

Deng Jany added 14 points for Westbrook, which outscored Kennebunk 31-21 in the second half after trailing 26-25 at halftime.

Cameron Lovejoy led Kennebunk with 17 points. Maxwell Murray scored 14.

YORK 73, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 58: Riley Linn scored 15 points and Brady Cummins added 13 for the Wildcats (2-0), who used a big third quarter to defeat the Patriots (1-1) at Gray.

Timothy MacDonald and and Riley Johnston each added nine points for York, which used a 20-11 scoring advantage in the third to take a 55-41 lead after leading just 35-30 at halftime.

Zach Brady scored 14 points to pace Gray-New Gloucester. Josiah Rottari added 10.

CAPE ELIZABETH 58, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 47: Andrew Hartel scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter as the Capers (1-1) opened a 19-6 lead and held off the Raiders (1-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Tanner Carpenter added 13 points for Cape Elizabeth, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Joe LeBrun led Fryeburg with 13 points. Tucker Buzzell tossed in nine.

GREELY 64, WELLS 48: The Rangers (2-0) used a 15-9 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Warriors (1-1) at Cumberland.

Zach Brown scored a game-high 22 points for Greely, including three 3-pointers. Michael Coppersmith and Logan Bagshaw contributed 12 points each.

Cam Cousins paced Wells with 19 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 69, CHEVERUS 59: Noah Malone scored 26 points to lead the Red Riots (1-0) over the Stags (0-2) at South Portland.

Malone connected on five 3-pointers and Ed Buckley added 18 points for South Portland, which led 42-30 at the half.

Pat Foster led Cheverus with 15 points, and Matt Duchaine and Owen Burke each scored 14.

GARDINER 54, LEAVITT 42: Connor McGuire scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (2-0) over the Hornets (0-2) at Augusta.

Cole Lawrence scored 12 points and Cole Heaberlin added 11 for Gardiner.

Wyatt Hathaway had 12 points for Leavitt.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 79, CONY 56: The Eagles went 27 of 28 from the foul line and pulled away with a 12-0 run to end the third quarter in a KVAC A win in Augusta.

Jack Jowett scored 29 points for Erskine (1-1), while Braden Soule added 20.

Jordan Roddy had 13 points to pace Cony (0-2).

FOREST HILLS 89, NORTH HAVEN 45: Parker Desjardins scored a game-high 21 points and Brandon Gilboe added 19 as the Tigers (3-0) rolled past North Haven (1-2) at Augusta.

Hunter Cuddy added 16 points for Forest Hills.

Gilboe also contributed eight rebounds and five assists, and Kenn Vito Cruz had 10 rebounds.

North Haven got 19 points from Tyrese Edwards.

VALLEY 70, RANGELEY 45: Josh Brown scored 20 points and Keegan Farnham added 15 for the Cavaliers (2-0) at Rangeley.

EDWARD LITTLE 72, LEWISTON 45: Darby Shea connected on four 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead the Red Eddies (2-0) over the Blue Devils (0-2) at Lewiston.

Edward Little opened the game on a 20-8 run, and an off-the-backboard alley-oop from Shea to Wol Maiwen highlighted an 18-5 run to end the first half. Maiwen finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Hunter Dickinson scored 11 points to lead Lewiston.

HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 4, GORHAM 1: Elisha Thibodeau scored twice for the Red Eddies (2-0), who pulled away from the Rams (0-2) in the third period at Auburn.

Colin Merritt and Aaron Perkins also scored for Edward Little, which led 2-1 through two periods, with Perkins and Ben Cassidy each recording two assists.

Lucas Roop scored for Gorham 6:55 into the third period.

Garrett Babineau stopped 27 shots for Gorham. Ben Feldman had 14 saves for the Eddies.

WINDHAM 2, MASSABESIC 1: Keegan Pock scored the winning goal 2:04 into the third period from Cam Morrison to lift Windham/Westbrook (1-1) past Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (0-2) at Gorham.

Tommy Lekousi put Windham ahead 14:35 into the first period from Derek Corbett, but Alex Demers made it 1-1 with an unassisted goal 6:40 into the second.

Sean White had 39 saves for Windham. Bryson Pomerleau finished with 12 for Massabesic.

