PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Brunson had 22 of his career-high 31 points in No. 1 Villanova’s dominating first half and Omari Spellman scored 27 to help lead the Wildcats to an 87-67 rout of Temple in a men’s basketball game Wednesday night.

Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points for Villanova (11-0), which won its unprecedented 22nd straight Big 5 game. The Wildcats last lost a contest in the Philadelphia round-robin series to Temple on Dec. 5, 2012. The Big 5 also consists of La Salle, Saint Joseph’s and Penn.

The Wildcats looked like the best team in the country in a dominating opening 20 minutes.

Quinton Rose scored 27 points for the Owls (6-3).

(9) TEXAS A&M 113, SAVANNAH STATE 66: Tyler Davis recorded a double-double before halftime and Texas A&M (9-1) put seven players in double figures while rolling over Savannah State (3-8) at College Station, Texas.

D.J. Hogg led the balanced scoring for the Aggies with 18 points. Davis overpowered the smaller Tigers near the basket, finishing with 17 rebounds and 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

CMCC 96, SMCC 80: Akeem Laurie and Elijah Barbour each had 17 points to lead five players in double figures, and Central Maine CC (12-2, 9-2 Yankee Small College) used a 15-0 run late in the second half to break open a close game with Southern Maine CC (9-6, 5-4) at South Portland.

Charles Cedre added 16 points for the Mustangs.

Ryan Cloutier scored 25 points for the Seawolves (9-6, 5-4), while Dylan Silvestri tossed in 15 points and Willie Brown 13.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(5) MISSISSIPPI STATE 90, (9) OREGON 79: Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 35 points and had 19 rebounds to help host Mississippi State (10-0) beat Oregon (8-2).

The 6-foot-7 McCowan was nearly unstoppable, making 15 of 18 shots from the field. She scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds before halftime. She blocked five shots and 12 of her 19 rebounds were on the offensive end.

(6) BAYLOR 95, MCNEESE STATE 34: Kristy Wallace scored 20 points and the Bears (9-1) opened on a 27-3 run in a rout of McNeese State (4-5) at Waco, Texas.

Kalani Brown had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Baylor.

(8) TEXAS 68, NORTHWESTERN STATE 44: Ariel Atkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in only 21 minutes and the Longhorns (8-1) beat Northwestern State (4-5) at Austin, Texas.

(17) OREGON STATE 84, SAVANNAH STATE 36: Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points, Marie Gulich had 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and host Oregon State (7-2) used a 26-5 second quarter to roll past Savannah State (2-6).

CMCC 69, SMCC 60: Kristina Blais scored 23 points, and Central Maine CC (15-1, 11-0 YSCC) opened the fourth quarter with an 11-3 run to pull away from Southern Maine CC (9-5, 6-3) at South Portland.

Jordyn Reynolds and Eraleena Gethers-Hairston each tossed in nine points for the Mustangs (15-1, 11-0).

Amanda Brett had game highs of 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Seawolves (9-5, 6-3). Abigail Ramirez added 10 points and five assists.

