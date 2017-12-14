Crime isn’t usually the Biddeford Fire Department’s job, but when the crew at the Alfred Street station heard about a boy whose red wagon was stolen, the fire department leapt into action.

The firemen presented Johnny Orgill with a new wagon to replace one that was stolen last week. He also got a tour of the station, sat behind the wheel of a firetruck and tried on some of their equipment.

Johnny’s mom, Carrie Stackpole, took to Facebook to thank the firemen.

“Thank you so much for taking time to show him everything,” she said. “He will be back this summer for sure to help wash the trucks on Saturday morning:)”

