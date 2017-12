GORHAM — Police say a man was able to escape after driving his car into a Gorham pond Wednesday night.

Police told WGME-TV that when the 39-year-old driver swerved to avoid an animal, his car went off the road and into the freezing pond around 7 p.m.

The man was able to make his way out of the pond to shore where police found him shortly after the crash.

This story will be updated.

