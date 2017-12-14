The Maine Technology Institute said Thursday that it has awarded nine grants totaling more than $1.7 million to a variety of marine-related businesses and organizations.

The grants, from the the Marine Economy Capital Grants Program and Cluster Initiative Program, were awarded in partnership with the Alliance for Maine’s Marine Economy, MTI said in a news release.

Projects to be funded by the grants include value-added seafood processing, seaweed aquaculture and shellfish aquaculture, taking place down Maine’s coast from Washington to York counties, it said.

Grant recipients include:

• Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay (award: $93,600, match: $142,192);

• Blue Hill Bay Mussels LLC in Hancock (award: $44,328, match: $204,972); ;

• Brunswick-based Coastal Enterprises Inc. (award: $66,574, match: $75,000);

• Community Shellfish LLC in Bremen (award: $100,000, match: $100,000);

• Maine Seafood Ventures in Saco (award: $400,000, match: $1.65 million);

• Mook Sea Farm in Walpole (award: $336,000, match: $1,897,228);

• Pemaquid Mussel Farms LLC in Damariscotta (award: $250,400, match: $540,000);

• Springtide Seaweed LLC in Port Clyde (award: $180,000, match: $697,000); and

• Shucks Maine Lobster LLC in Richmond and Gorham (award: $400,000, match: $1.15 million).

MTI said grant proposals were evaluated based on five criteria: economic impact, industry-identified need and/or support, project scope and approach to innovation, project team and resources, and quality of budget and finances.

“MTI is delighted to partner with the Alliance for Maine’s Marine Economy to support innovators and entrepreneurs in Maine’s coastal and marine communities,” MTI President Brian Whitney said. “We look forward to monitoring the progress of these projects and understanding how lessons learned will support the marine industries.”

