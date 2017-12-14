On the final day of the winter meetings, the Red Sox selected two players Thursday during the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft.

While players selected during the MLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft must remain on a team’s 25-man roster for the entirety of the season or be placed on waivers, players selected during the Triple-A and Double-A phases do not fall under this rule.

Boston selected right-hander Andy Ferguson from the Kansas City Royals organization. SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield notes that Ferguson was injured much of the last two seasons accounting for his lack of playing time.

Last season he made just three appearances in the Royals’ rookie league and in 2016 he posted a 2.87 ERA over nine appearances.

Boston also selected outfield Luke Tendler from the Texas Rangers. Tendler hit .245 with a .719 OPS in 113 games last season in Double-A. The previous season in High-A, he hit .297 with a .908 OPS in 132 games.

Hatfield suggests with an already full Triple-A outfield in Pawtucket, that Tendler likely will head to Double-A Portland.

