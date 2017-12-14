Three fugitives from New Hampshire were arrested this week in Lebanon, according to Maine State Police.

State troopers, deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force teamed up to locate the fugitives after receiving information they were at 156 Long Swamp Road in Lebanon. When investigators knocked on the door Wednesday night, the people inside could be seen running into bedrooms, according to state police.

Michael Francis, 28, who was found hiding in a closet, is currently being featured as New Hampshire’s “Fugitive of the Week” by the United States Marshal Service. He was wanted out of Rockingham County, New Hampshire, for failure to appear in court on charges of distributing heroin/fentanyl. Police said Francis refused to identify himself to officers.

Investigators found Ricard Marino hiding in a different bedroom. He was wanted out of Strafford County on a charge of violation of condition of release stemming from a charge of operating as a habitual offender. He was found with suspected heroin and fentanyl, police said.

Sarah Quint, 29, originally gave investigators a false name. She was wanted in Strafford County for falsifying physical evidence and obstructing a criminal investigation.

All three were taken to York County Jail and are awaiting extradition back to New Hampshire.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.