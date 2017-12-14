RANGELEY — Firefighters facing extremely cold conditions could do little to stop a house from burning down in Rangeley early Thursday morning.
With a temperature of minus-10 degrees, water kept freezing in the firehoses and the location lacked an alternate water source, according to Fire Chief Tim Pellerin.
Pellerin said his investigation determined that the fire started accidentally when ashes from a woodstove were disposed of improperly. The homeowner placed the still-hot ashes in a paper bag and set them out on the porch, he said.
Pellerin posted video of the two-story log home on Skyline Drive to show what fire crews were up against. The two-story log home and an adjacent three-bay garage were destroyed in the fire. All the residents escaped the fire safely, he said
Pellerin emphasized the importance of always disposing of ashes in a fireproof container and placing them in the yard, well away from any structures. Woodstove ashes in any container can hold heat for 10 or more days, he said.