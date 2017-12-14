Each dot in the map below represents a car crash involving a moose between Sept. 1, 2016, and Sept. 1, 2017, according to data from the Maine Department of Transportation.

There were 291 moose-car collisions for this period – a slight decline from the 305 crashes during the same period in 2015-16. Forty-seven of those crashes caused injury to the driver, including one fatality that occurred on I-95 in Howland.

Mouse over the points in the map for additional details from police reports about each crash.

Filters: All crashes Fatal crashes Crashes with incapacitating injuries Crashes with non-incapacitating injuries Crashes causing only property damage Daytime crashes

(6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Evening crashes

(6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Nighttime crashes

(8 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

SOURCES: MaineDOT, OpenStreetMap and MapZen

INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue and Christian MilNeil

Car-moose collisions are least common in the winter, and most common in June:

In 2017, moose crashes happened most frequently in the evening hours from 7 to 9 p.m.:

