NEW YORK — Essence magazine will honor Missy Elliott at a pre-Grammy Award event next year.

Essence said Thursday that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be honored at the magazine’s annual Black Women in Music event. It will be held Jan. 25 at the Highline Ballroom in New York City.

The 60th annual Grammys will take place three days later at Madison Square Garden.

Elliott has won multiple Grammys and launched many hits since releasing her debut album in 1997. Her well-known songs include “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “Lose Control.”

