Catherine Reid scored 18 points Friday night to lead Maine Girls’ Academy to a 48-41 victory against Sanford in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

Serena Mower added eight points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Lions (2-0), who held a 19-17 halftime lead.

Megan O’Connell scored 12 points and Samaya Santiague added 11 for Sanford (0-3).

BONNY EAGLE 45, SCARBOROUGH 34: Mia Ferrante scored seven of her 16 points during a 15-1 second-quarter run that helped the Scots (2-1) defeat the Red Storm (2-1) at Scarborough.

Deirdre Sanborn and Emma Abbott each added eight points for the Scots, who took a 28-12 halftime lead.

Madison Blanche and Lindsey Kelley each scored 12 to pace the Red Storm.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 46, BIDDEFORD 33: Khloe Poland scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Chelsea Williams added five points, five assists and two steals as the Eagles (3-0) downed the Tigers (0-3) at Newcastle.

Kortney McKenna finished with eight points for the Eagles, who outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the second half after leading just 26-22 at the break.

Charli Yoho led Biddeford with 10 points.

MASSABESIC 35, THORNTON ACADEMY 29: The Mustangs (1-2) opened with a 12-0 run and held off the Golden Trojans (0-2) at Waterboro.

McKenzy Ouellette had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Massabesic. Maddie Drain added six points and 11 rebounds.

Destiny Keohan led Thornton Academy with six points.

KENNEBUNK 48, MT. ARARAT 20: Jess Dupler tossed in six points and Emily Archibald added five as Kennebunk (3-0) opened with a 13-2 run against the Eagles (1-2) at Topsham.

Dupler finished with 20 points and Archibald added 13.

Theresa Breed led Mt. Ararat with six points.

LAKE REGION 51, SACOPEE VALLEY 30: Chandler True sank a pair of 3-pointers and Shauna Hancock hit another to push the Lakers (2-0) to a 14-8 first-quarter lead in a win against Sacopee Valley (0-3) at Naples.

Brooke Harriman scored six points in the second quarter to help extend the lead to 32-18.

True finished with 16 points and Melissa Bonenfant had 10 for Lake Region. Haiden Sawyer led the Hawks with nine.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57, FREEPORT 45: Jordan Grant scored 24 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as the Patriots (2-1) defeated the Falcons (1-1) at Freeport.

Caroline Smith also scored nine points in the fourth and finished with 18 points for Freeport.

Brianna Jordan had 17 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

POLAND 62, MARANACOOK 29: Jessica Seeley scored 20 points, and Nathalie Theriault and Sophia Vallee added 10 each as the Knights (3-0) defeated Maranacook (1-2) at Poland.

Morgan Brousseau keyed a Poland defense that held Maranacook to 14 points in the first half as the Knights took a 32-14 lead. Seeley had eight points in the first half, and Theriault and Vallee added six each.

BANGOR 50, WINDHAM 46: Rowan Andrews had 24 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Rams (1-1) in a win over the Eagles (1-2) at Windham.

Hannah Talon led Windham with 15 points. Tara Flanders contributed 12.

WAYNFLETE 43, TRAIP ACADEMY 33: The Flyers (2-1) held the Rangers (1-2) to 10 second-half points at Portland.

Lydia Giguere led Waynflete with 21 points. Emi Boedeker contributed nine.

Cassidy Delano led Traip with 15 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 49, CAPE ELIZABETH 38: Shani Plante scored 15 points and Meghan LaPlante added 12 for the Seagulls (2-0), who overcame a 17-6 deficit midway through the second quarter to defeat the Capers (1-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

Isabel Berman had 13 points and Erin O’Rourke scored 11 for Cape Elizabeth.

DEERING 48, LEWISTON 33: Ashleigh Mathisen scored 14 points to lift visiting Deering (2-0) to a win.

The Rams led 22-15 at the break. Delaney Haines made all five of her free throws and chipped in with 12 points for Deering.

The Blue Devils (1-2) tried to come back from a 38-19 third-quarter deficit with a 16-10 run in the fourth.

Victoria Harris scored nine points for Lewiston.

CHEVERUS 57, EDWARD LITTLE 45: Abby Cavallaro scored 21 points as the Stags (1-2) defeated Edward Little (2-1) at Portland.

Cheverus led 22-20 at the half, then outscored the Red Eddies 20-8 in the third quarter to pull away.

