In a letter Wednesday (Page A8), Pamela Larsen stated that “the least expensive … health plan available to me will cost $778 a month.”

She said that in the course of the past month she has spoken to many people, a list that did not seem to include a licensed insurance agent. While I am not allowed to be specific, I am a licensed insurance agent, and I believe that Ms. Larsen may be eligible for an alternative solution to health insurance at half her stated cost.

Seeking a second opinion from a licensed insurance agent would be my suggestion.

James C. Cusack Sr.

Cape Elizabeth

