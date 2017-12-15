There’s a new hope for the real-life space adventurers eager to see the new “Star Wars.”
NASA plans to provide the astronauts at the International Space Station with a special showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” soon, Entertainment Weekly reported, citing a NASA spokesperson.
The government agency has not set a date for the screening.
It’s the latest space-themed film being shown to those stationed at the ISS. They also tuned in to an advance showing of “The Martian” two years ago.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” soared into American theaters Thursday evening.
The sequel serves as the highly anticipated second installment to the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, following up 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” and brings back heroes Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega), as well as the villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
The film grossed a whopping $45 million during its preview showings Thursday, which was its first night in theaters. Only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” had a better night, with $57 million.