Noble High School in North Berwick has been named the Maine state winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math – or STEAM.

The nationwide contest aims to raise enthusiasm in STEAM subjects by encouraging teachers and students to solve issues in their community, according to a news release.

Each of the 51 winners, representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will receive a minimum of $25,000 in Samsung products. The state winners were selected from thousands of schools representing communities across the country, Samsung said.

Each state winner will create a video showcasing its proposed solution to a local problem. Ten schools will be chosen to receive additional prizes, including $150,000 worth of Samsung products for each of the top three schools.

Noble students are looking for a remedy to the manganese contamination of the public water supply discovered in fall 2016. Manganese from the rocks and riverbed soil was leaching into the public water supply because of the decreased water level.

The Noble project proposes using STEAM skills to find a way to filter the manganese out of the water and bring the water supply back to a level safe for drinking.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @jcraiganderson

