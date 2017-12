CUMBERLAND — Zack Brown scored 28 points to lead Greely to a come-from-behind 66-60 win over South Portland in a boys’ basketball game Saturday night.

Greely (2-0), the defending Class A state champion, trailed by as much as 14 points during the first half.

South Portland, the two-time defending Class AA South champion, is 1-1.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.