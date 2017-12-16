NAPLES — Shauna Hancock scored all 14 of her points in the second half as Lake Region earned a 47-36 win over Wells in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Chandler True also finished with 14 points for Lake Region (3-0), which trailed 19-17 at halftime.

Franny Ramsdell scored 13 points and Mackenzie Foss added 10 for Wells (1-2).

MARSHWOOD 41, YORK 30: Miranda Montgomery scored 10 of her 14 points during the first half as the Hawks (3-0) opened a 23-14 lead in a win over York (1-2) at South Berwick.

Marshwood took advantage of free throws to maintain its cushion throughout the second half, finishing the game 18 of 20 from the line.

Nina Howe’s 11 points led the Wildcats.

GORHAM 65, NOBLE 17: Brittany Desjardin scored 11 of her 15 points in the opening quarter as the Rams (2-0) raced out to a 23-5 lead and cruised past Noble (0-2) in Gorham.

Mackenzie Holmes led Gorham with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Tori Exel scored six points for Noble.

BOOTHBAY 75, LISBON 46: Page Brown scored 23 points, and Faith Blethen popped in four 3-pointers on her way to 22 points as the Seahawks (2-0) defeated the Greyhounds (0-2) in Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arsenault added 11 points.

Giana Russo paced the Greyhounds with 20 points.

HALL-DALE 37, WISCASSET 26: Ellie Dekker and Kayla Searles scored eight points apiece to lift the Bulldogs (2-1) to a victory in Farmingdale.

Cat Kincaid added seven points and 19 rebounds, Sabrina Freeman grabbed 11 rebounds and Olivia Bourque had five blocked shots.

Grace Webber scored 10 points and Maeve Blodgett finished with eight for the Wolverines (0-3).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION 87, SACOPEE VALLEY 40: Ethan Chadwick scored 23 points, including 13 in the first quarter, to lead the Lakers (1-2) past the Hawks (0-3) at Hiram.

Robbie Crockett added 14 points and True Meyers finished with 12.

Travis Weeks led Sacopee Valley with 11 points.

YORK 63, MARSHWOOD 37: Riley Linn led York with 14 points as the Wildcats (3-0) defeated the Hawks (0-3) in South Berwick.

Sam Aiguier tallied 11 points for Marshwood.

NORTH HAVEN 63, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 31: Tyrese Edwards scored 17 points and Vincent Colunio added 15 as the Hawks (3-2) rolled past the Lions (0-3) in South Portland.

Mason Jones scored 21 points for GPCS.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 58, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 44: Micah Riportella scored 18 points and Nikola Kevic added 16 points as the Bereans (1-1) defeated the Panthers (0-4) in Waterville.

SKOWHEGAN 52, NOKOMIS 47: Cam Barnes hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 17 points as the Indians (2-1) beat the Warriors (1-2) in Skowhegan.

Marcus Christopher added 10 points for Skowhegan, which trailed 28-27 at halftime.

Josh Perry scored 17 points and Zach Hartsgrove chipped in with 14 for Nokomis.

FOREST HILLS 69, GREENVILLE 59: The Tigers earned their fifth straight win to open the season with a victory over Greenville (0-2) in Jackman.

Parker Desjardin, a 5-foot-3 freshman guard, finished with 30 points – including six 3-pointers and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Brandon Gilboe added 13 points and Kenn Vito Cruz scored 10.

Evan Bjork finished with 13 points for Greenville (0-2).

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND/DEERING 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Emily Demers opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 3:30 into the game and finished with two goals and two assists as the Bulldogs (3-3) beat Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (3-3) in Portland.

Inez Braceras also scored twice, and Lucy Howe notched a goal and two assists.

EDWARD LITTLE 6, YARMOUTH 2: Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-2-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period in a win over Yarmouth/Freeport (1-6-1) at Travis Roy Arena.

Six players scored for Edward Little, which got things started with a power-play goal from Isabel Berube 6:32 into the first. Colleen Mathieu, Brianna Doucette and Audrey Varney scored over the next two minutes to push the lead to 4-0.

Lydia Guay and Sophia McGrath scored for Yarmouth/Freeport.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BIDDEFORD 81, LINCOLN ACADEMY 42: The Tigers (3-0) drained 13 shots from behind the 3-point arc – including four from Cody Saucier and three from Jerome Criado – to race past the Eagles (0-3) in Biddeford.

Criado, Jackson Oloya and Saucier all converted a pair of 3s as Biddeford opened a 26-11 lead after one quarter.

Saucier finished with 26 points, and Criado scored 11.

Keyden Leeman led Lincoln with 11 points.

FRIDAY’S GIRLS’ HOCKEY

WINSLOW 5, GORHAM 2: Evelyn Hinkley had two goals and two assists as Winslow/Gardiner (5-1) downed Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (0-6) at USM Ice Arena.

Anna Chadwick contributed a goal and three assists, and Bailey Robbins and Sarah Stevens each had a goal and an assist.

Elizabeth Goodrich scored twice for Gorham.

