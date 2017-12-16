LEWISTON — Sazerac on Saturday announced a $1 million expansion to its Boston Brands of Maine bottling facility in Lewiston.

According to a news release from the company, the Lewiston plant currently employs 130 people, and with the expansion has plans to create at least 30 more full-time jobs, which will pay from $16-$18 an hour.

The Lewiston facility turns out popular brands like Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Southern Comfort, Mr. Boston Coffee Brandy and other spirits.

“Sazerac moved into the Lewiston plant in 2013 when another bottler decided to leave the state. That has turned out to be an excellent decision, and we are now happy to be expanding and investing further in Maine’s economy,” Gerry Reid of Sazerac said in a news release.

Sazerac bought the facility at 21 Saratoga St. from Beam in 2013, saving it from closure. Beam had purchased the former White Rock Distilleries for $605 million in 2012 and moved its fast-selling Pinnacle Vodka line to Kentucky.

“I am thrilled that we have an American company that does business globally choosing to invest right here in Lewiston,” Congressman Bruce Poliquin said in a release. “Sazerac provides good jobs for Mainers, and is the type of company we want to see locating in and expanding here in our state. This expansion is beneficial for Lewiston and beneficial for Maine.”

Earlier this year, Sazerac officials told Maine lawmakers that a proposal to ban 50 ml-sized bottles known as “nips” threatened its expansion plans. The state instead voted to raise the price from 99-cents to $1.49 starting Oct. 1.

In 2016, the Lewiston plant bottled six of the top 25 most popular-selling liquors in Maine, according to the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations: Fireball Whiskey, Crown Russe Vodka, Barton Vodka, Boston Coffee, Fleischmanns Vodka and Canadian LTD.

Sazerac has not yet submitted its expansion plans to the city, according to planning department officials.

This story will be updated

