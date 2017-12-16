BIATHLON

Clare Egan qualifies for U.S. Olympic team

Cape Elizabeth native Clare Egan has qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in the biathlon for the 2018 PyeongChang games.

Egan, 20, had the best performance other than fellow U.S. Olympic team member Susan Duncklee at the recent World Cup. Egan’s best performance was a 35th in the sprint at the World Cup event in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Also Saturday, Tim Burke and Sean Doherty were named to the men’s team, joining Lowell Bailey.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Lindsey Vonn powered down a shortened course to win a super-G race in Val D’Isere, France, and clinch her first victory of the season.

It was the 33-year-old American skier’s 78th World Cup race win, but her first since winning a downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January.

The four-time World Cup winner clocked 1 minute, 4.86 seconds, with Italian Sofia Goggia second in 1:05.17 and Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel third in 1:05.25.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Aksel Lund Svindal dominated the 50th anniversary edition of the Saslong Classic downhill in Selvai Di Val Gardena, Italy, leading a 1-2 finish by a significant margin ahead of Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City swept to a 4-1 victory over Tottenham that sent the runaway Premier League leaders 14 points clear and exacerbated the London club’s domestic decline.

A 16th successive victory – extending the English top-flight record – was delivered with a typically electrifying display from Pep Guardiola’s team while overcoming rough treatment by the visitors.

CLUB WORLD CUP: Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a free kick as Real Madrid claimed its third Club World Cup title after beating Brazilian team Gremio in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

GOLF

INDONESIAN MASTERS: Justin Rose held a three-stroke lead after eight holes of the third round Saturday when play was suspended for the day due to bad weather in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Rose was 3-under on the day and led his playing partners Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Scott Vincent. The Englishman led both players by a stroke after the second round was completed Saturday morning due to weather delays on Friday.

FATHER-SON CHALLENGE: Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr. birdied their last three holes for a 13-under 59 to take a one-shot lead in Orlando, Florida.

They had a one-shot lead over Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara, who are playing for the first time.

That included a birdie on the last hole, which O’Meara attributed to the strength of his son.

– Staff and news service report

