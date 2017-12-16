LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 – the same day as one of the biggest English sports events of the year, the FA Cup final.

The date was confirmed Friday by the prince’s Kensington Palace office.

While most British royal weddings are on weekdays, this one is a Saturday, and the same day as the soccer showdown at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and other royals are expected to attend the wedding, along with Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.

The climax of soccer’s oldest cup competition could present a distraction for guests at the royal reception, although the events should at least be at different times. The FA Cup competition, which is open to hundreds of teams all the way from the top-ranked Premier League down to amateur clubs, began in August and is played every month until two teams meet in the final.

England’s Football Association said in a statement that “May 19 promises to be a wonderful day with such a special royal occasion being followed by English football’s showpiece event.”

The timing could be an issue for Harry’s older brother Prince William, who is expected to be the best man at the wedding. William is president of the Football Association. He attended this year’s match and presented a trophy to the winner, Arsenal – but will likely be otherwise engaged in 2018.

Harry is an Arsenal fan, and may find himself conflicted if his team makes the final for a fourth time in the last five years.

The prince and Markle announced their engagement last month after an 18-month romance.

