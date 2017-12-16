A woman in southern Maine wrote to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund that she’s more confident than ever about a bright future for her family.

But that’s meant some sacrifices, she wrote, and right now she needs help.

“Hi. We are struggling,” she wrote.

The single mother has been working hard to build a long-term career while at the same time supporting four children, including three school-age boys and an “adorable” 2-year-old daughter, she wrote.

She just finished a career training program that led to a new full-time job, which she began in the fall, and is applying to get an associate degree in lab sciences to improve her earning power and open up new job opportunities.

All of which left her unable to provide holiday gifts for her children this year.

“I need help. I will be busy trying to catch up on my bills that have lapsed without a steady income. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the original pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

