Alex Allain, Hermon senior midfielder: The Penobscot Valley Conference Player of the Year had 25 goals and 14 assists, including two goals in a 2-0 win over MCI in the Class B North semifinals. Allain finished with 105 career goals and 52 assists, and earned All-Region and Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-North honors.

Maeve Arthur, Brunswick senior forward: The KVAC Player of the Year scored 14 goals and had nine assists for the Dragons, and notched a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Lewiston in the Class A North quarterfinals. A natural goal-scorer, Arthur was recognized as a Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-North and first-team All-Conference selection.

Kolleen Bouchard, Houlton senior midfielder: The Class C Player of the Year for both the Maine Soccer Coaches Association and Penobscot Valley Conference recorded 37 goals and nine assists – including the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Madison in the state final. Bouchard is the only player not in Class A or B to receive All-Region honors, and she was also selected to the MSCA All-North and All-Conference teams.

Sara D’Appolonia, Yarmouth senior forward: The Maine Sunday Telegram Player of the Year scored a school-record 33 goals and had 25 assists for the Class B state champions. D’Appolonia became the first Yarmouth girl to win All-America honors. She was also an All-Region, All-South first-team All-WMC selection.

Emma Forgues, Gorham junior midfielder: The Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-South and first-team All-SMAA selection had 14 goals and five assists, pairing nicely with junior forward Hallie Shiers for a dangerous offensive duo. Forgues and Shiers combined to score more than half of Gorham’s 48 goals.

Michaela Jordan, Cheverus senior defender: The SMAA Defensive Player of the Year led a defense that surrendered only 0.53 goals per game, earning her Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-South and first-team All-SMAA honors. She had two goals and two assists as a center back for the Stags, who lost 1-0 to Scarborough in the Class A South semifinals.

Kristina Kelly, Camden Hills sophomore forward: An All-American and All-Region selection, Kelly led the Windjammers to a second straight state title with a team-high 39 goals and 17 assists. She scored in every game and finished her career with 71 goals.

Kassie Krul, Camden Hills junior midfielder: Despite missing four games to injury, Krul had 10 goals and seven assists. The All-Region and Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-North selection scored twice in the state championship game, the second of which gave the Windjammers a 3-0 lead and proved to be crucial in staving off a Scarborough comeback.

Madison Michaud, Presque Isle junior forward: Michaud led the Wildcats to the Class B state final with 34 goals this season for a career total of 86, breaking the school’s season and career records. She boasts speed and an ability to score with both feet, and earned All-Region and first-team All-Penobscot Valley Conference honors.

Molly Murnane, Scarborough junior forward: Murnane was one of the SMAA’s most dangerous players by the end of the season, playing a crucial role in Scarborough’s deep playoff run. She recorded 16 goals and five assists, and scored the winner against Cheverus in the Class A South semifinals before notching a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Kennebunk for the regional title.

Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough senior forward: The SMAA Offensive Player of the Year scored 21 goals and added six assists to lead the Red Storm to the Class A South title. Panagakos is an All-Region pick who earned first team All-Conference honors the last three years. She finished second in career scoring at Scarborough.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shannon Cavanaugh, Kennebunk: Despite the loss of nine seniors from the previous season, Cavanaugh’s squad finished with the best record in school history while advancing to the regional final for the first time. In their SMAA debut season, the Rams beat defending Class A South champion Gorham and ended the regular season as the No. 2 team in the region.

– Taylor Vortherms

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.