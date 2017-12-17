SKIING

Vonn pulls out of super-G; Veith races to win in France

Olympic champion Anna Veith won a World Cup super-G race Sunday in Val D’Isere, France, more than two years after her last win.

The 28-year-old Austrian profited from an early bib number to clock 1 minute, 5.77 seconds on the Oreiller-Killy course.

Tina Weirather of Lichtenstein was second in 1:06.25, with Italian Sofia Goggia third in 1:06.28.

Lindsey Vonn pulled out of the race because of knee soreness. Having done the morning’s inspection, the 33-year-old American decided against racing as a precautionary measure.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher dominated both runs to take a record fifth straight win in the Alta Badia giant slalom in La Villa, Italy.

Hirscher finished a massive 1.70 seconds ahead of Norwegian rival Henrik Kristoffersen, with Zan Kranjec of Slovenia 1.82 behind in third.

Hirscher broke a tie with Italian great Alberto Tomba – the pair had four GS wins each on the challenging Gran Risa course.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi had a penalty saved as Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna to increase its lead at the top of the league.

Messi couldn’t beat goalkeeper Ruben Martinez late in the match after the Argentina forward had been frustrated on three separate occasions when he hit the woodwork.

Barcelona didn’t need Messi’s offense, however, as Suarez and Paulinho each scored twice to help the team capitalize on Valencia’s loss at Eibar on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah reached 20 goals in all competitions in his first season for Liverpool by scoring in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth that lifted his team into the league’s top four.

In a devastating attacking display by Liverpool on the south coast, the Egyptian winger was an inevitable scorer to move his league-high tally to 14 goals.

RETIREMENT: Former Ballon d’Or winner Kaka says he is retiring at age 35.

Kaka, who played for Brazil, AC Milan and Real Madrid, told Brazil’s Globo TV that “my last word is that the cycle of my career as a player ends here.”

A graceful midfielder, Kaka played in 92 games for Brazil, scoring 29 goals and featuring at three World Cups. He was part of the Brazil squad that lifted the global trophy in 2002.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP: Celtic’s record 69-match unbeaten run in Scottish soccer ended with an unexpected thrashing.

The Glasgow club lost 4-0 at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership for its first defeat in any domestic competition since May 11, 2016 – a period of 585 days.

GOLF

INDONESIAN MASTERS: Justin Rose played 30 holes in Jakarta, Indonesia, in the weather-delayed tournament, closing with a 10-under 62 for an eight-stroke victory at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

After weather delays on Friday and Saturday, Rose was forced to play the final 12 holes of his third round on Sunday.

He completed that round in 66 to give him a three-stroke lead heading into the final round, which started almost immediately and with the same threesomes as the third round.

Rose had a 72-hole total of 29-under 259. Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand (65) was second.

FATHER-SON CHALLENGE: Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr. closed with a 12-under 60 for a three-shot victory in Orlando, Florida.

– News service report

