PORTLAND – State-of-the-art systems; near-net-zero efficiency; luxurious comfort, such as radiant heat in all three full bathrooms. Absolutely top-of-the-line materials, appliances included. World-class, inspired design – sleek and modern throughout, but also warmed by elements including the gorgeous South American tigerwood flooring, and the abundant natural light.

And then there are the little touches, foremost among them the beautifully paneled elevator. It serves all four levels and has a fully stocked, built-in bar with a cabinet to be rolled out wherever you like, including onto the roof deck. Ascend from there, and you are very much atop Munjoy Hill, on a 45-foot-high upper level that provides sweeping panoramic views rivaled only by those from the Observatory or Promenade East. The cityscape is beneath and around you; Casco Bay and the islands are before you.

The planning of this new-construction, single-family, totally custom home began in 2014. It was completed in 2015, and its creation represents a collaboration of architect Brewster Buttfield of Prospect Design, landscape designer Soren DeNiord, and builder Cornerstone Building and Restoration, all of Portland. A key aesthetic concern for the team was that the building’s scale and presence should complement the tree-lined streets and the neighborhood’s older homes.

The owner/seller added details and features as the project evolved, and the interior is both understated and elegant. Art-lovers will appreciate the options for displaying pictures, as if in a private gallery. The granite-and-stainless kitchen, with gas range and green-view horizontal window, is a stunner, as is the living room, with its elevated gas fireplace.

The private, security-fenced, no-maintenance yard is a Zen garden of simplicity and peace, accented by driftwood, stone benches and massive boulders (there’s a gas fire pit built into one of them).

The home at 30 Monument St., Portland, is listed for sale at $1,790,000 by Tom Landry of Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate. Annual taxes are $9,353 (2017). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Tom at 939-0185, 775-0248, or at [email protected]; and see 30MonumentStreet.com.

Photos by Jon Reece, Jonathan Reece Photography. The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

