BEIJING — Chinese smartphone brand Huawei will start sales through U.S. carriers next year, a Huawei executive said Monday, stepping up the No. 3 global handset seller’s presence in the home market of rival Apple Inc.

The president of Huawei Technologies Ltd.’s consumer business, Richard Yu, said he would announce details at next month’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. He said sales would start with the flagship Mate 10 but declined to give a price or say through which carrier or carriers they would be sold.

Huawei sells some models in U.S. electronics stores and online but has a minimal share of an American market in which most sales are through carriers. Globally, the company trails Samsung and Apple by handset shipments but leads in China, the biggest market, and says it expects to ship a total of 150 million units this year.

“We will sell our flagship phone, our product, in the U.S. market through carriers next year,” said Yu in an interview. “I think that we can bring value to the carriers and to consumers. Better product, better innovation, better user experience.”

Yu expressed confidence the smartphone business wouldn’t be affected by American government concerns Huawei might be a security threat, which derailed U.S. demand for its network gear. “In consumer sales, when people really start using Huawei products, they will change their minds,” said Yu.

