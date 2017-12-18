Arctic cold is fast approaching our city, and it’s time for dog guardians to ensure their animals are safe. Please consider the following to keep Fido safe, warm and dry this winter:

• Keep your dog inside as much as possible. After their walk, be sure to clean their paws of snow, ice and salt.

• If you must leave your dog outside in the cold and snow, be sure to provide a sturdy doghouse that has an off-center flap, faces south and is raised off the ground.

• Use only straw as an insulator on the floor of the doghouse; anything else will retain moisture and freeze.

• Provide extra food, as your dog will burn more calories to keep warm. Make sure the water in the dish does not freeze.

Don Kimball

South Portland

