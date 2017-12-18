Will Stuart tossed in 10 second-half points as Traip Academy overcame a 12-point deficit to beat Old Orchard Beach 53-50 in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Monday night in Old Orchard Beach.

Stuart finished with 17 points and Charlie Driscoll added 11 for the Rangers (2-1), who trailed 31-19 at halftime.

Peyton Blanchette and Ian Regan each scored 12 points for OOB (1-2), and Zac LaPlante chipped in with 10.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Emily Greenlee scored 11 points and Old Orchard Beach held off Traip Academy for a 39-35 win in North Berwick.

The Seagulls (3-0) used a balanced offense to open a 24-12 halftime lead. Greenlee tallied five points in the third quarter as OOB stretched the margin to 14 before Traip (1-3) rallied behind the freshman duo of Kiki Huntress and Addy Hale. Huntress finished with 13 points and Hale had 11.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: The Maine Red Claws signed center Damonte Dodd and waived forward DeAndre Daniels.

The 6-foot-11 Dodd played four years at the University of Maryland and appeared in one G League game this year for the Northern Arizona Suns.

MEDIA

ESPN PRESIDENT RESIGNS: ESPN President John Skipper, one of the most powerful figures in sports and media, resigned from the network, telling employees in an email that he’s struggled with a substance addiction for many years.

Skipper has been the network’s guiding force in a tumultuous period, helping it secure television rights to some of the sporting world’s biggest franchises and figuring out a plan to steady the ship amid changing viewership habits that resulted in a dramatic drop in subscription numbers in recent years. Despite those challenges, Disney reportedly had recently signed him to a contract extension that was supposed to keep him at the helm of ESPN through 2021.

“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction,” Skipper wrote to ESPN employees in an email. “I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem. … I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down.”

Skipper, who also served as co-chairman of the Disney Media Networks, said he discussed the matter with Disney executives “and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign.”

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Matts Olsson of Sweden upset favorites Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen to win a parallel giant slalom in La Villa, Italy, for his first World Cup victory.

Olsson edged Hirscher by 0.05 seconds in the semifinals, then beat Kristoffersen by 0.03 in the final.

AUTO RACING

INDY 500: Andretti Autosport will field six entries in next year’s race now that a car has been announced for two-time runner-up Carlos Munoz.

Munoz will be part of the Andretti lineup that includes Rossi, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Zach Veach and Stefan Wilson.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wayne Rooney had one penalty shot saved and scored another in Everton’s 3-1 home win over last-place Swansea that maintained the team’s resurgent form under recently hired manager Sam Allardyce.

