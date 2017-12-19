Rain and freezing rain across central Maine sent vehicles spinning Tuesday evening.

More than a dozen accidents and slide-offs were reported on Interstate 95 from Sidney to Pittsfield, and a number of accidents were reported in other cities and towns, according to emergency radio communication, including a crash on River Road in Chelsea and a rollover reported on Route 27 in Pittston reported shortly before 9 p.m.

At 8:22 p.m., at the request of the Maine State Police, the speed limit on the Maine Turnpike from Exit 80 in Lewiston to Exit 109 in Augusta was lowered to 45 mph due to rain.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Hawley said precipitation is moving through central Maine ahead of an expected cold front on Wednesday, and it’s expected to make for slippery travel through Tuesday night.

Overnight temperature in the region is expected to be in the 20s and 30s, he said.

