GORHAM — The defending champs were pushed but survived.

Gorham High’s girls basketball team won its 45th consecutive game Tuesday night, rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat upstart Deering 46-39.

Deering led 31-28 entering the fourth but Gorham scored the first eight points, with freshman Adele Nadeau hitting two 3-pointers to start the run.

Nadeau scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth for Gorham (3-0). Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with 25, scoring eight in the fourth.

Delaney Haines led Deering (2-1) with 17 points.

Deering led 23-21 at the half, using a patient offense that led to a lot of open 3-point looks. Deering hit five 3-pointers in the first half, the last by Ashleigh Mathisen for a 24-17 lead.

But Mackenzie Holmes hit two foul shots then an inside basket to bring Gorham within two at the half.

This story will be updated.

