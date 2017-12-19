The Millinocket Regional Hospital was placed on lockdown Tuesday night after receiving two victims in its emergency room who had been involved in a shooting incident.

WCSH-TV quoted Lisa Arsenault, the hospital’s vice president of human resources, as saying the lockdown would remain in effect until at least Wednesday morning.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that there was a shooting incident in Millinocket and said that state police troopers and detectives had responded to assist Millinocket police.

No other details were available late Tuesday.

